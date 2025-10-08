Stephen Plummer (1951 – 2025)

(Enjoyed The Outdoors And Woodworking)

Stephen W. Plummer, age 74, of Alvordton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, October 6, 2025, at Ayden Healthcare of Wauseon.

Stephen was born on July 27, 1951, to the late William and Mary Plummer. He met Jerry and Kathaleen Schmitt at the Hillsdale Farmer’s Market, where they formed a meaningful and lasting friendship.

Stephen enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially mowing and woodworking—pastimes that brought him great joy and peace. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

In accordance with Stephen’s wishes, a private graveside service will be held at Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan.