Barbara Tawney (1946-2022)

Barbara Jean Tawney, age 76, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Center- Bryan following a brief illness.

Barbara was a phlebotomist for 38 years, retiring from Bryan Medical Group.

She was a member of Sigma Phi Gamma Sorority and Women of the Moose Chapter 618.

She was a great lover of sports, her flowers, cooking and the company of good friends and relatives.

Barbara was born on September 30, 1946 in Lima Ohio, the daughter of Donald E. and Ellen Mae (Farris) Herold.

She married Richard Tawney on August 30, 2002 in Paris, Kentucky, and he survives.

Surviving in addition to her husband are sons, Jason (Lisa) Leach and Donnie Leach; step children, Beth (Jeff) Woodbury, Melissa Turner and Christopher Tawney; nine grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews who will all miss her greatly.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Tim Leach.

A gathering celebrating Barbara’s life will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. at Parlor 1861, 137 South Main Street, Bryan, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

Memorials are requested to Boys Town, 14100 Crawford Street, Boys Town, NE 68010 or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

