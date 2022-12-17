Gary “Coop” Cooper (1946-2022)

Gary L. “Coop” Cooper, 76, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, in his residence with his family by his side after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer.

Coop was born April 15, 1946, in Defiance, Ohio, son of the late Leonard and Mabel (Feeney) Cooper.

Coop married Pearl Yates on December 28, 1985, in Bryan, and she survives.

He worked as a heavy equipment operator for Erie Excavating and Winzeler Materials, retiring in 2008.

He was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers – Local 18, Bryan Eagles Aerie #2233, and the Montpelier Moose Lodge 312.

Between work and hobbies, Coop spent most of his time outdoors – he was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trapping.

Coop is survived by his loving wife, Pearl of Bryan; four children, Doug (Edie) Stiltner of Bryan, Monty (Cheryl) Stiltner of Ney, Ohio, Jesse Cooper of Michigan, and Tammy (Andy Dohm) Tristch of Defiance; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Carolyn Bell of Zephyrhills, Florida, Mabel Replogle of Bryan, and Laura (Tony) Greutmann of Hicksville, Ohio; and one brother, Michael Cooper of Edgerton, Ohio.

Coop was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, Monty Shane Stiltner; one brother, Kenneth Cooper; three sisters, Sandy Roesti, Rhonda Drews, and Pat Cooper; and his beloved redbone coonhounds, Red and Reject; and his beloved bluetick coonhound, Snoozy.

Visitation for Gary L. “Coop” Cooper will be held Wednesday, December 21, 2022, from 3:00–5:00 P.M. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506. A memorial service will immediately follow in the funeral home beginning at 5:00 P.M. with Pastor Tim Ordway officiating. Private interment will take place at later date in Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to cancer research of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.