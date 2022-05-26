Barry “Jamie” Tindall (1963-2022)

Barry “Jamie” Tindall, age 58, of Lehigh Acres, FL, passed away unexpectedly while visiting his mother-in-law and family in Delta.

He was born in Kissimmee, FL on December 13, 1963 to the late Guy “Barry” Tindall and Erma “Faye” Tindall.

On July 18, 2003 he married Linda M. Falor of Delta and she survives. Jamie served as a fueling supervisor with the Ft. Myers International Airport for over 20 years.

He enjoyed listening to country music, watching television, especially episodes of M.A.S.H and Yellowstone.

Jamie truly enjoyed working and was an avid fan of NASCAR, and most of all spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Linda Tindall; Children, Dustin (Kaycee) Tindall, Dalacy Ritchey, Tammy (Kevin) Desilets, Chad (Jaime) Ebersole and Kelly Peppers; sister, Lisa (Dennis) Stone; mother-in-law, Kay Falor and many loving and eleven dear grandchildren, Jacob, Jaylin, Rylan, Kolson, Joey, Nathan, Collin, Chelsie, Brook, Cheyanne and Joseph with two on the way.

Jamie was preceded in death by his parents; Infant brother Kenneth “Eldridge” Tindall . Father-in-law, Ray E. Falor.

No services will be held locally, and a celebration of his life will be planned in his home state of Florida.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta.

Those wishing a show of sympathy may make a memorial contribution to the Delta American Legion, 5939 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515 in his memory.