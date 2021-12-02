Beatrice Wright (1943-2021)

Beatrice May Wright, 78 years of Edon, passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan.

Beatrice was born March 30, 1943, in Grayling, Michigan, the daughter of the late Angus G. and Kathren (Strobble) Vincent.

Beatrice was a laborer for Contour Technologies for over 15 years. She was a member of the United Auto Workers. Beatrice enjoyed sewing, crocheting, doing diamond art and landscaping with tires. She loved the Christmas season.

Surviving are her four children, Kimberly Guise of Marietta, Georgia, Debra Guise-Coulson of Blakeslee, Ohio, Richard (Shirley) Guise of Wauseon, Ohio and Shelee Guise of Edon, Ohio; eight grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; several siblings.

She was preceded in death by her previous husbands, Phil Guise and Sam Wright.

There will be no visitation or service in keeping with Beatrice’s wishes. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan.

The family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com

