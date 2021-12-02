Thomas Taylor (1945-2021)

Thomas D. Taylor, age 76, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away at 12:00 P.M. on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo.

He retired from the Williams County Highway Department with over 40 years of service.

Tom was a US Army veteran and a member of the Fremont, Indiana American Legion where he was active with the Legion Riders. He enjoyed riding his motorcycles whenever he could.

Thomas D. Taylor was born on January 14, 1945, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Duane A. and Helen M. (Luke) Taylor. Tom graduated from Edon High School.

He married Jeri L. Stevens on August 13, 1981 in Montpelier and she survives.

He is also survived by his sons, Jay (Rhonda) Taylor, of Hicksville and Lee Taylor, of Montpelier; four grandchildren; sister, Diana (Roger) Hartsock, of Edon and niece, Rebecca (Dave) Hartsock-Ater, of Edon.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Marvin Taylor; and nephew, Tim Hartsock.

In accordance with Tom’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon, Ohio.

The family requests memorial donations to the Fremont American Legion Riders.

