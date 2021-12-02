Elizabeth “Beth” Grisier (1967-2021)

Elizabeth “Beth” G. Grisier, age 54, of Stryker, passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Beth was born on January 22, 1967, in Wauseon, Ohio, the daughter of Beryl and Sally (Collins) Grisier. Beth loved to crochet.

Surviving are two sons, Thomas (Mylissa) Sproles of Stryker and Jason Sproles of Ney; two daughters, Cassie Risner of Pandora and Brittany (Tannere) Craig of Bryan; her mother, Sally Grisier of Stryker; grandchildren, Mya, Sadie, Tora, Abraham and Rose; and two brothers, Tony (Chris) Grisier of Napoleon and Mike (Bonnie) Grisier of Stryker. She was preceded in death by her father, Beryl.

Visitation for Beth will be held from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at the Grisier Funeral Home, 109 S. Defiance St., Stryker, Ohio. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 P.M., with Sam Byroads, officiating.

Preferred memorials are to the benevolence of the family.

