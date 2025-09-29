Becky Finfera (1953 – 2025)

(1970 Graduate Of Evergreen High School)

Becky Finfera, age 72, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home Thursday evening, September 25, 2025, with family by her bedside.

Becky was born May 24, 1953, in Toledo, Ohio to James and Faye (Lange) Lumbrezer. She married Roger R. Finfera on September 1, 1972.

Throughout her life, Becky worked diligently as a Startup Manager for Kroger, where her leadership and dedication left a significant impact on her colleagues and the organization.

A proud graduate of Evergreen High School, Class of 1970, Becky took great joy in cultivating her passions outside of work.

She found solace in flower gardening and often enjoyed watching DIY episodes on television, where her knack for creativity shone brightly. Most of all, she loved being with her family and grandchildren, enjoyed the summer and fall days at the lake house, and was always up for a great adventure.

In her passing, she leaves behind a loving family who cherishes her memory. Left to remember her are her, sons, Jason Finfera, Bryan (Michelle) Finfera, and Aaron (Rebecca) Finfera; along with her cherished grandchildren, Nathan, Jade, and Jessica Finfera, and Lilly and Leona Finfera. She is also survived by her father, James Lumbrezer; brother, Michael Lumbrezer, and sister, Margie (Mark) Weakley, as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Becky was preceded in death by her mother, Faye Lumbrezer, and her brother, Jimmy Lumbrezer.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 30th from 4 pm to 8 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where a Vigil Service will begin at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue Wednesday, October 1st from 10 am to 11 am at Holy Trinity (Immaculate Conception) Catholic Church at Marygrove, 1750 N. Raab Road, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am, with Father Jeremy Miller presiding. Interment will follow at Marygrove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.