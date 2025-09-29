Elihu “Art” Clark, Jr. (1941 – 2025)

(Retired VP Of Manufacturing At Ohio Art)

Elihu A. “Art” Clark, Jr., age 84, of Bryan, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 26, 2025, at his home.

Mr. Clark retired as Vice President of Manufacturing from the Ohio Art Company with over 12 years of service.

He was a US Air Force veteran, serving from 1959-1963. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose and enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing when he was younger.

Elihu A. Clark, Jr. was born on March 7, 1941, in West Deptford Township, New Jersey, the son of Elihu A. and Emily R. (Moll) Clark, Sr. He married Barbara R. Specht and she survives.

Art is also survived by his daughter, Deborah Cerda, of Largo, FL; son, Jeffrey (Desiree) Clark, of Peyton, CO; 8 grandchildren, Jonathan (Chastity) Wade, of Paulding, Justin Wade, of Montpelier, Megan Ward, of Largo, FL, Amanda (Phil) Gastil, of Kansas City, MO, Marcquez Cabreera, of Visalia, CA, Levi Clark and Hudson (Alondra) Clark, both of Portland, OR and Hannah (Leroy) Evans, of Colorado Springs, CO; 13 great grandchildren and sisters, Judith Bruno, of Whiting, NJ and Wendy Ruch, of Titusville, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Stefanie Stoy.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 4, 2025, from 12:00-2:00 pm at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier with graveside military rites.

Memorial donations are requested to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at www.lightthenight.org. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.