Helen Bauer (1942 – 2024)

(Attended Bryan First Assembly Of God)

Helen Marie Bauer, age 81, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at Bryan Care & Rehabilitation Center in Bryan.

Helen worked at Spangler Candy Company and Ohio Art, then at the former Bryan Custom Plastics for 50 years prior to her retirement. She attended Bryan First Assembly of God. Helen enjoyed crocheting and reading.

Helen was born on August 27, 1942 in Washington County, Virginia, the daughter of Clarence and Edna Mae (Jordan) Hall.

She was a 1961 graduate of Fairview High School. She married Gordon L. Bauer on July 27, 1963 in Ney, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on October 18, 2014.

Helen is survived by her daughters, Diana (Jessie) Bauer-Grant, of Waco, Kentucky and Ashley E. Bauer, of Montpelier; two grandchildren, Justin K. Grant, of Evansville, Indiana and Jessica D. Grant, of Waco, Kentucky; a great granddaughter, Talia Faith-Marie Schmitz; brothers, Clarence (Lanna) Hall, of Montpelier, Ron (Mary) Hall, of Shelbyville, Tennessee and Don (Jan) Hall, of Edon and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Edna Hall; father and stepmother, Clarence, and Elsie Hall; husband, Gordon Bauer; daughter, Dawn Marie Bauer; brother, Joseph “Harold” Hall; sister, JoAnn Bauer and a nephew, Robert Bauer.

Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 A.M. on Monday, February 12, 2024 at Bryan First Assembly of God, 1105 Alpine Drive, Bryan, Ohio. A memorial service will be held immediately following at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Sam Luthi officiating. Helen will be laid to rest at Riverview Memorial Gardens.

Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio has been entrusted with her services. Those wishing to give a memorial are requested to donate to the American Cancer Society or Heartland Hospice.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.