Betty Anderson (1930-2021)

Betty Lou Anderson, 90, born in Toledo, and a longtime Swanton resident, passed away Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Kingston Care Center, Sylvania.

She was born Dec. 23, 1930, to the late Merlin and Hazel (Poston) Grills. She married James H. Anderson on Sept. 5, 1953, and he preceded her in death in 2011.

Betty was a 1949 graduate of Libby High School. She continued her education graduating from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1953.

Betty served as a registered nurse at the Fulton County Health Center until retiring in 1992. She and Jim enjoyed many winters in Naples, Fla., and many summers on Catawba Island.

Betty was a longtime member of Delphian Society of Swanton, a group promoting education for women in the United States.

She was a past member of Swanton Trinity United Methodist Church and Sylvania First United Methodist Church.

The biggest loves in Betty’s life were her husband, children, and especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Jim (Margaret) Anderson of Berthoud, Colo., Becky Anderson of Catawba Island, and Marianne (Dan) Barga of Sylvania; grandchildren, Ian Anderson, Elise Anderson, Jason Anderson, Geoff (Jan) Dartt, Emily (Troy) Bannister, Laura (DJ) Marlatt, Madeline Barga, and Dr. Elizabeth Barga; great-grandchildren, Kendall Dartt, J.J. Dartt, and Harper Bannister; and a host of loved nieces and nephews.

Betty was also preceded in death by her sister, Donna Mae Lenz.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania. Interment will follow beside Jim at Toledo Memorial Park. Friends may call 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Betty’s family would like to thank both the staffs of Kingston, Sylvania, and the Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their loving care and support during this difficult time.

In remembrance of her love of reading and the Swanton community, we request, in lieu of flowers, tributes to the Swanton Public Library.

Online condolences may be offered at www.reebfuneralhome.com.