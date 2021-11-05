Roger Flory

Sm. Sgt. Roger Dee Flory passed away in Sebring, Fla., after a brief illness. He was born and raised in Wauseon. He attended school there until graduation, and then joined the U.S. Air Force.

He spent 34 years in military service and 20 years as a postal worker in Wauseon. Roger was a longtime member of Wauseon Masonic Lodge No. 349, Fulton Chapter #67 Order of the Eastern Star, Past patron Wauseon American Legion, Elks Lodge #2661, Lake Placid, Fla.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra S. Flory of Winterville, N.C.; son, Robert Flory (Susan) of Cincinnati, Ohio; daughters, Janice Flory Stempson (Jim) of Kissimmee, Fla., Sarah Phipps (Garrett) of Greenville, N.C.; granddaughters, Jessica Bradley (Joe) Decula, of Georgia and Janet Martineau, Beth Ann Flory, and Anna Marie Flory, all of Cincinnati, Ohio; grandson, Jameson Phipps of Greenville, N.C.; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Martha Flory of Wauseon; brother, Fred Flory (Helen) of Columbus, Ohio; two sisters, Margaret Flory of Brevard, N.C., and Phylis Crider of Columbus, Ohio; and Alexander Kubiak of Kinston, N.C.

There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Church, 709 W. Vernon Ave., Kinston, N.C., where Roger resided for 35 years.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Wounded Warriors would be appreciated in Roger’s name.