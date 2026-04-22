Betty Ballew (1934 – 2026)

(Beloved Mother & Homemaker)

Betty Joy Ballew, age 91, of Wauseon, and formerly of Arkansas, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Fulton Manor. Betty spent her life caring for her family and her home.

Betty was born on April 23, 1934, in Evening Shade, Arkansas, to the late Sidney and Amy (Finley) Wooldridge. Betty was a very good cook. She also enjoyed softball and dancing.

Surviving is her son, Randal (Sandra) Ballew of Arkansas; daughter, Angela (Tim) Deeds of Wauseon; grandchildren, Aimee (Eric) Hall, Macey Highfill, Heather Hallett, Jesse Ballew, Oran (Abby) Cullum, Jacob (Melissia) Ballew, LeShay (Nick) Hoppe, Shane (Stahley) Seeman, Ashley Deeds, Tyler (Marcy) Deeds; 23 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild on the way. She is also survived by her sister, Diane Barnes. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sons, Gary and Scott; granddaughter, Ashley; and siblings, Jane Smith, Louise Prince, and Charles Wooldridge.

Visitation for Betty will take place on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at the Haven Height Baptist Church, from 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will take place on Friday, April 24, 2026, at the church, at 11 a.m., with Pastors Lance Wyse and Landon Schaffner officiating. Burial will follow at the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Haven Heights Baptist Church or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Ballew family.