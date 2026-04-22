Sandra Hays (1943 – 2026)

(Volunteered At Montpelier Senior Center)

Sandra Kay (O’Neal) Hays, age 82, of Montpelier, Ohio passed away April 18, 2026 at Evergreen Healthcare Center, Montpelier, Ohio.

She was born August 31, 1943 in Bryan, Ohio to the late Emery Lee O’Neal and Lamoile Evelyn Starr O’Neal. She married Steven S. Hays on March 2, 1963 and he preceded her in death on March 31, 2017.

Sandra was a homemaker and she loved cooking and baking, was a member of the Montpelier Moose, and served as a volunteer for many years at the Montpelier Senior Center. Above all she enjoyed taking care of others and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her daughter, Sharla (Lindy) Kirkingburg, Montpelier, son, Brian Steven (Lori) Hays, Wauseon, and daughter, Jodi Kay Hays, Montpelier. Grandchildren: Nicole Bowers, Nathan Bowers, Abbie (DJ) Apple, Ashley (Anton) King, Alex (Sarah) Kirkingburg. Great grandchildren: Natalie Apple, Archer Apple, Hazel King. Brother, Ronald O’Neal, Montpelier, niece and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Steven S. Hays, her parents, and sister-in-law, Gloria Kay Barrett.

Public graveside service and interment will be held Friday, April 24, 2026, 1 p.m., at Riverside Cemetery, Montpelier, Ohio. Pastor Ben Gladhill officiating. Pallbearers: Lindy Kirkingburg, Alex Kirkingburg, DJ Apple, Anton King, Shane Sumner. Honorary pallbearers, Nathan Bowers, Archer Apple.

In lieu of flowers and other mementos, memorial contributions may be made to Elara Caring Hospice Care, 1018 Ralston Avenue, Suite 107, Defiance, Ohio 43512.

Online condolences and guest register may be given at: www.krillfuneralservice.com. Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio is honored to serve Sandra’s family.