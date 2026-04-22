William Camp (1938 – 2026)

William Joseph Camp, age 87, of Archbold and formerly of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by his close friends Randy and Jeannie on April 18, 2026, at Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon, Ohio.

He was born on June 14, 1938, in Toledo, Ohio, to William Ross and Marie Loretta (Nally) Camp.

William was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montpelier. He lived a quiet and simple life and was known for his kind heart. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Charles E. Camp.

William is survived by special friends Randy and Jeannie Jerger and their family, along with niece Charnel Hazelton, and great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 24, 2026, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Patrick Kern officiating. Interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the donor’s choice. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.