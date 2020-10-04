Lucile Heindricks (1930-2020)

Lucile Heindricks, 90, of Fishers, IN, formerly of Wauseon, OH and Nokomis, FL, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 28, 2020. Lucille was born January 1930 in Wauseon to the late Peter J. and the late Elizabeth (Trudel) Goldsmith.

After graduating from Wauseon High School, Lucile attended business college then transitioned to the family business, Sterling Milk Company. She married Robert (Bob) Heindricks and they were blessed with two children, Lisa M. Heindricks and Jeffrey K. Heindricks.

While living in Wauseon, Lucile was very active in the community and loved hosting social gatherings. She was a member of the local garden club for many years. She and Bob enjoyed the symphony and as members of the Epicurean Club in Toledo, Ohio.

After Bob’s passing in 1989, Lucile moved to Florida to become a snowbird. She enjoyed many years in Nokomis, FL and continued to spend her summers at the family lake home in Manitou Beach, Michigan. She loved her time at the lake and was a 30 plus year member of the Devils Lake Yacht Club.

Lucile later got married to Jack Wilson of Bowling Green, Ohio and they spent many years enjoying retirement in Florida and Michigan. Jack predeceased her earlier this year.

Lucile moved to Fishers, IN in 2018 to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed an active life at an independant retirement community along with spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Heindricks, son, Jeff (Deb) Heindricks; grandchildren, Elijah Heindricks and Daniel Heindricks; nieces, Sue (Clif) Weber, Beth Mortimer, Jo (Tom) Gleckler, and Cindy (Bob) Regalado and many great-nieces and great-nephews. She was also predeceased by her brother, Marvin G. Goldsmith.

Contributions in her memory can be made to: The Lutheran Church of the Lakes. www.lcol.org

A celebration of life and viewing will be held on Friday, October 09, 2020 from 12:00 pm – 1:30 p.m. in the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio. Graveside services and interment will follow at 2:00 p.m. in Wauseon Union Cemetery. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, facial coverings and social distancing will be required for those attending any portion of the visitation or funeral services.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to: Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio.