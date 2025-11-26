Mary Ellen Nofziger (1927 – 2025)

(Retired Nurse At FCHC)

Mary Ellen Nofziger, age 97 years, formerly of Stryker, passed away Wednesday morning, November 12, 2025, at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home in Archbold, Ohio.

She was born on December 16, 1927, in Archbold to Harvey and Ilva (Stuckey) Grieser.

On June 20, 1954, Mary Ellen married Marvin D. Nofziger, who preceded her in death on October 16, 2013. Together, they shared a loving and welcoming home; opening their doors over the years to foreign exchange students from Brazil.

Mary Ellen devoted 40 years of her life to caring for others as a nurse at the Fulton County Health Center, retiring in 1997. Outside of her work, she embraced the joys of homemaking and creativity.

She was an avid quilter-making a quilt for each grandchild- a gardener, a wonderful cook, and someone who cherished time spent with her grandchildren on the family farm.

For more than 60 years, the entire family looked forward to the special week they spent together each year at Little Eden Camp. A tradition filled with memories they will always treasure.

Mary Ellen was a longtime member of Zion Mennonite Church, where she was active in the ladies’ quilting group and deeply valued her church community.

She will be remembered for her gentle spirit, her dedication to family, and her lifelong commitment to caring for others.

She is survived by her children, Joel (Carol) Nofziger of Toledo, OH, Kristina (Ryan Sprunger) Miller of Berne, IN; son-in-law Ed Mast, of Dalton, OH, 9 grandchildren and spouses- Ryan (Susan) Nofziger, Lindsey (Michael) Torres, Rachel (Matt) Householder, Emily (Ömer) Yurdabakan, Erika (Paul) Simeri, Joel (Holly) Mast, Nathan (Ashley) Mast, Andrew (Jocelyn) Mast, Aaron (Hannah) Mast- 15 great-grandchildren with another on the way; and a brother, Larry Grieser of Archbold.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; daughter, Sara Mast; great-grandson, Noah Nofziger and siblings Janey Kennedy and James Grieser.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 20, at 2:00 pm at Zion Mennonite Church in Archbold with Pastor Sue Short officiating. Interment will follow at the Pettisville Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Zion from 1:00-2:00 pm, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Little Eden Camp or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.