Ethan Plotner (1968 – 2026)

(1986 Graduate Of Swanton High School)

Ethan Quinn Plotner, age 57 of Swanton, Ohio, departed from this world Thursday evening, January 1, 2026, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg, surrounded by his loving family, following a valiant battle with glioblastoma.

Ethan was born May 3, 1968, in Toledo, Ohio to Marlyn Sr. and Jean (Haynes) Plotner. A proud graduate of Swanton High School in 1986, Ethan further pursued his education for two years at Bowling Green State University.

Ethan is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 34 years, Annette; their three children: Adrienna (Vince) Plotner, Brienna (Jacob) Pierce, and Ivy (Robert) Utter. He was a proud grandfather to granddaughters Elowen Rose and Bailey Quinn who brought him immense joy. Ethan is also survived by his mother Jean Plotner and his brothers Marlyn Plotner Jr., Kevin Plotner, Brenden (Regina) Plotner, and Cameron Plotner, several nieces and nephews, and mother-in-law Marjorie Drocy.

He was preceded in death by his father, Marlyn Plotner Sr., brother Bryan Plotner, and father-in -law Ronald Drocy.

Ethan was a man whose presence warmed the hearts of everyone around him. On August 3, 1991, he married Annette Drocy. He dedicated 29 years of his life as a courier for FedEx Express where his steadfast work ethic and dedication were evident to all.

He was not one who liked to sit still, he was always busy working on a project for himself or those around him.

Ethan was not just devoted to his work and family but also was a passionate individual with diverse interests. He found immense joy spending time with his wife out on the lake on their boat (Still Drippin) and the great outdoors glamping, experiences that allowed him to bond with his family. His love for hockey was only rivaled by the delight he took in watching games alongside his kids.

The legacy of Ethan’s kindness and vibrant spirit will continue to resonate with everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 6th, from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton. The funeral service will take place Wednesday, January 7th, at 11:00 am in the funeral home, with Pastor Shawn Bellner officiating. Interment will follow at Swanton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation, PO Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715. www.glioblastomafoundation.org/