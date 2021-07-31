Bill Boner (1927-2021)

Bill B. Boner, 93 of Ellenton, Florida, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 25, 2021. He was born in Ray, Indiana, to Edson and Nellie (Stucker) Boner. He graduated high school in Fremont, Indiana. In 1956 he married Mary Lou VanDeVoorde.

They lived in Florida for a few years and then moved to Bryan, Ohio, where he worked at Pet Milk for over 20 years. He then worked at the Bryan Public Library until his retirement. He attended Palmetto Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his wife of almost 65 years, Mary Lou; and a son, Brian, and his wife, Judy; one grandson, Jackson, and his fiancé, Heather; a sister, Patsy Decuypere of Vicksburg, Michigan; his in-laws, Jim and Carolyn, Ray and Carol VanDeVoorde and Diane Carr; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will take place at Fountain Grove Cemetery in Bryan, Ohio, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9.