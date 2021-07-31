Patti Oyer (1954-2021)

Patti L. Oyer, 67, of Montpelier, passed away on July 29, 2021 at her home. She was born on April 25, 1954 in Montpelier to John J. and Francis L. (Smith) Kreischer.

Patti graduated from Montpelier High School in 1972. On November 25, 1972 she married Michael R. Oyer in Montpelier and he survives.

Patti worked as the head of housekeeping at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Lodge #2246 and retired in 2016 after 27 years. Previous to that she worked at Hometown Hardware, Robinair and also as a babysitter. Patti was a member of the Woman’s Auxiliary of F.O.E Lodge #2246 and a past member of the North Central PTA.

She is survived by her loving husband, Mickey Oyer; two daughters, Kelly (Kevin) Cummins of Alvordton and Kim (Keith) Lehsten of Pioneer; five grandchildren, Jessi Cummins, Michael “Mike” Cummins, Alex Lehsten, Emily Lehsten and Sami Cummins; two siblings, Carroll (Patty) Kreischer of Montpelier and J. Darlene Haynes of Montpelier; one aunt, Joan Becker of Pioneer.

Patti was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Gary Kreischer and John Kreischer, Jr.

Visitation for Patti will be held on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 from 1-7 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer.

Memorial may be left in Patti’s memory to Williams County Relay for Life. To send flowers to Patti’s family, please visit our floral store.