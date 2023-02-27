Marvin Rittenhouse (1936-2023)

Marvin E. Rittenhouse, age 86, of Wauseon, passed away at Fairlawn Haven on Saturday, February 25, 2023. Prior to his retirement, Marvin was the Fulton County Game Warden for many years.

Marvin was born on May 15, 1936, in Evansport, to the late Emmett G. and Irene (Knepper) Rittenhouse. On December 29, 1959, Marvin married the love of his life, RoseAnn Burkholder, and she survives.

Marvin and RoseAnn were members at Crossroads Church in Wauseon. Marvin loved the outdoors; from fishing and hunting, to mowing and gardening. He enjoyed tractors and farming. Everyone remembers Marvin and his train around town.

Marvin also served as an auxiliary member of the Fulton County Sheriff Department.

Surviving Marvin is his wife, RoseAnn; daughter, Kim (Craig) Warncke of Pettisville; son, Kent (Laurie) Rittenhouse of Holland, Ohio; grandson, Cody (Taylor) Warncke; great-grandchildren, Jameson Cole and Jack Henry; and a brother, George (Sylvia) Rittenhouse.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Lynn Rittenhouse.

Visitation for Marvin will take place on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in the Crossroads Church Chapel from 2pm to 6pm. A memorial service will take place on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in the Crossroads Church Chapel at 11am. A private burial service will take place at the McCauley Cemetery in Evansport.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the American Alzheimers Association.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Rittenhouse family.