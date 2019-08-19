Robert Meyer (1956-2019)

Robert H. Meyer, age 62, of Ridgeville Corners, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019. He had been a floor covering installer and had worked at Napoleon Lynx in Archbold for many years.

Robert was born in Wauseon, Ohio on October 11, 1956 the son of Henry “Pete” and Laura (Cordes) Meyer. He loved fishing and when he was younger enjoyed trapping and golfing.

Surviving are three sons, Benjamin (Crystal) Meyer, Nate (Tara) Meyer and David (Lacey) Meyer, all of Archbold; grandchildren, Zach, Carson, Carlee, Braden, Jesse, Lucille, Daxton and Dempsey. He is also survived by two sisters, Linda (Larry) Bostleman of Napoleon and Connie (John) Fry of Wauseon; and a brother, Jim Meyer of Grapevine, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one son, Justin Meyer.

Visitation for Robert will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday at the Archbold Evangelical Church. Interment will be in the Archbold Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to CHP – Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.