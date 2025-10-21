Norman Stoy (1939 – 2025)

(Worked At Simpson Industry In Edon)

Norman C. Stoy, 86 of Montpelier, passed away on October 19, 2025, at Evergreen Healthcare Center in Montpelier.

He was born on April 6, 1939 in Montpelier to Carlton W. and Rosella E. (Dieringer) Stoy. Norman served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

For over 34 years, he worked at Simpson Industry in Edon as a machine operator, retiring in 2001.

Norman was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montpelier. He was also a member of the Pioneer American Legion Post #307 and the Montpelier Eagles Lodge #2246.

Throughout his life he enjoyed camping with family and friends and his daily throwing of the horse shoes. Norman also enjoyed watching The Ohio State Buckeyes, Pittsburgh Steelers and Rusty Wallace at the NASCAR races.

Norman is survived by two children, Lynn (Tim) Belding of West Unity, Rodney (Janice) Stoy of Montpelier; nine grandchildren; many great and great great grandchildren; siblings Jerry Stoy, Ronnie Stoy, Kim Stoy and Diane Stoy all of Montpelier. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Sandra (Knecht), and a son Randy Stoy.

Visitation hours for Norman will be on Wednesday, October 22, 2025 from 11 am – 1 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will immediately follow at 1pm at the funeral home with Pastor Benaiah Harris to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to CHP- Hospice. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com