Bonnie Cloyd (1945 – 2025)

(Resident Of Montpelier)

Bonnie L. (Hoffman) Cloyd, age 80, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2025, after a valiant and courageous battle with cancer.

Born on July 13, 1945, in Detroit, Michigan, Bonnie was the third of five daughters born to Alvin and Annabelle Hoffman.

She was raised on Wick Road in Taylor, Michigan, and graduated with the Taylor Center High School Class of 1963.

Bonnie’s life was defined by her unwavering love for her family, her compassion for animals, and her joy in the simple, meaningful traditions that made her who she was.

She married the love of her life, Russell Cloyd, shortly after high school while he was serving in the U.S. Marines. Together they built a beautiful life, first in Taylor, later on a farm in Hillsdale, Michigan, and ultimately in Montpelier, Ohio, where they settled and watched their family grow.

A devoted mother and grandmother, Bonnie is survived by her husband Russell; her daughter April (Augustin) Gonzales of Wauseon, Ohio; her son Michael Cloyd of Hillsdale, Michigan; grandchildren Kaleb (Corinne) Gonzales of Lima, Ohio; Kylie (Tyler) Tinsey of Detroit, Michigan; and Dean and Wayne Cloyd of Hillsdale, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved son Patrick Cloyd; and her grandson Zachary Cloyd, all of whom she held close in her heart.

Bonnie had a lifelong love of animals and was an exceptional dog mom. As a teenager, she showed her white shepherd, Comet, earning many ribbons and trophies as the two proudly competed as a team.

Later in life she found great joy in showing Toy Fox Terriers—once again filling her home with dogs who adored her as much as she adored them. She carried a gentle passion for nature and animal advocacy throughout her life.

She enjoyed crocheting, watching classic movies, collecting bells, nicknacks and took tremendous delight in choosing and giving Christmas gifts to her grandchildren.

Bonnie’s journey through life was uniquely her own, and her memory will continue on through the family she leaves behind.

A private memorial in her honor will be held at the Montpelier VFW. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations in her memory can be made to the Montpelier VFW.