Sharon Brewer (1947 – 2026)

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(1965 Graduate Of Montpelier High School)

Sharon I. Brewer, 79, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Friday, May 8, 2026, at CHP Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance.

Sharon was born on February 23, 1947, in Montpelier, Ohio, the first of four girls born to Leland M. and Catherine I. (Moore) Haines.

She graduated from Montpelier High School in 1965, and from International Business College – Fort Wayne in 1966. Sharon started working at the ARO Corporation in late 1966, starting out in the Accounting Department and later moving to the Payroll Department.

She married William A. “Bill” Brewer Jr. in 1980, at St. John Lutheran Church in Montpelier and soon after they moved to North Carolina, as Bill had been asked to be the Plant Superintendent at the new ARO Southern Pines facility.

In 2009, after 42 years with the company and 30 years in North Carolina, they returned to Ohio, settling in Bryan. In retirement, they enjoyed traveling with Evelyn’s Excursions, attending church at the First Church of Christ in Bryan and golfing at many of the local courses.

Surviving is her husband, Bill Brewer Jr. of Bryan; two children, Tawny (Scott) Schwartz of Delaware, Ohio, and Todd (Linda) Brewer of New Hill, North Carolina; one granddaughter, Madison (David) Maserati of New Albany, Ohio; three sisters, Karen (Bernie) Tressler of Montpelier, Janet Gearhart of Van Wert, Ohio, and Pamela Haines of Bryan; and by several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation for Sharon I. Brewer will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at the Bryan First Church of Christ, 129 North Walnut Street, Bryan. A memorial service will immediately follow in the church beginning at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Larry Snavely officiating. Burial will follow in Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan.

Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan. Memorial contributions can be directed to the Bryan First Church of Christ.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.