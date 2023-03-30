Dawn Sheamer (1977-2023)

Dawn Elaine (Koos) Sheamer, age 46, of Delta, Ohio, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023.

She was born March 3, 1977 in Oregon, Ohio to Richard Allen and Ellie (Estep) Koos. Dawn was a 1996 graduate of Pike-Delta-York and attended Owens Community College, where she obtained a degree in law enforcement. She married Randy Sheamer on October 20, 2018.

Dawn worked as a private care giver for clients. She was always putting others needs before her own.

She was a member of the Delta Eagles, and was currently serving as vice president of the Ladies Auxiliary.

When she wasn’t working, taking care of others, or helping out at the Eagles Lodge, Dawn loved trying her luck at the casino.

Dawn will be greatly missed by her beloved husband, Randy; her parents, Richard and Ellie Koos; sister, Debbie (Bryan) Patterson; stepsons, Wesley, Dean and Derek Sheamer, and mother-in-law, Barbara Sheamer.

Dawn was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Richard Sheamer.

Visitation will be held Sunday, April 2nd from 2 to 7 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where an Eagles Service will begin at 6:30 pm. Visitation will continue Monday, April 3rd from 10 am to 11 am at Swanton Church of the Nazarene, where services for Dawn will begin at 11:00 am, with Pastor Kyle Baker officiating. Interment will follow at Fulton Union Cemetery.