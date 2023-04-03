Bradley Sager (1962-2023)

Bradley Todd Sager, age 60, of Delta, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at CHP – Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice.

He had worked for the Village of Liberty Center in maintenance.

Brad was born in Napoleon on May 28, 1962, the son of Burl and Shirley (Raker) Sager.

Brad enjoyed fishing, playing Solitaire and also playing Checkers.

Surviving are his parents, Burl and Shirley Sager; two brothers, Terry Sager of Napoleon, Scott Sager of Liberty Center; sister, Jody Sager of Liberty Center; and many nieces and nephews.

