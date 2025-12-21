Steven Lalik (1965 – 2025)

(Archbold Resident)

Steven Michael Lalik, age 60, of Archbold, passed away on December 16, 2025, at the ProMedica Toledo Hospital. Steven was a professional chef for many years.

Steven was born on October 1, 1965, in Fulton, NY, to William Lalik and Mary Jane “MJ” (Felt) VanSickle.

Steven later married Maria (Escarza Buckingham) Lalik, and she survives. Steven loved playing guitar, cooking, and playing chess.

Surviving Steven is his wife, Maria; son, William Lalik; mother, MJ VanSickle; and brothers, Mark (Lisa) Lalik, Sean (Herb) Lalik, Scott (Wanda) VanSickle. He was preceded in death by his father, William Lalik and step-father, R. Smythe VanSickle.

Visitation for Steven will take place on Thursday, January 15, 2026, from 10am to 11am, at Archbold Evan Church. A memorial service will start at 11am, at the church, with Pastor Peter Rupp officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the benevolence of the family.

