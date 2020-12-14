Brenda Cain (1943-2020)

Brenda G. Cain, age 77, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 9:32 P.M. on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She had worked at Allied Moulded in Bryan and formerly had attended First Baptist Church in Bryan.

She was an avid reader, especially Stephen King books, enjoyed shopping, and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Brenda was born on October 23, 1943, in East Liverpool, Ohio, the daughter of Robert L. and R. Marie (Egnor) Smith. She married Edward L. Cain on February 10, 1962, in East Liverpool, and he survives.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her children, Vicki (Chris) Bowers, of Bryan, Mark (Dawna) Cain, of Olympia, Washington, Teresa (Mark) Butler, of Sheffield Lake, Ohio, and Aaron (Deena) Cain, of Archbold, Ohio; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren; and brothers, Bob (Pam) Smith, of Bonaire, Georgia, Jim (Mary Jane) Smith, of Oneonta, New York, Ken (Imelda) Smith, of Homeland, California, and Lyle (Melanie) Smith, of East Liverpool, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to The Salvation Army or The First Baptist Church of Bryan.

