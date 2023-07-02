Brenda Greene (1953 – 2023)

(Resident Of Bryan)

Brenda D. Greene, age 69, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 5:20 A.M. on Friday, June 30, 2023, at the Bryan Care & Rehabilitation Center.

Brenda worked as a solderer for Rail Road Parts Manufacturing prior to her retirement. She attended Resurrection Lutheran Church in Newnan, Georgia where she sang in the choir and attended Bible Study.

Brenda was a cat aficionado and it was not unusual for her to bring in a stray that needed a home. She was a passionate prayer warrior.

Brenda was born on July 3, 1953 in Raleigh, North Carolina, the daughter of Robert Cunningham Greene and Ruby Irene (Hutchinson) Greene.

Brenda is survived by her sister, Rev. Barbara Gibson, of Hicksville, Ohio; brother, Bobby Greene, of Brenham, Texas and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A gathering of friends and family will be begin at 10:30 A.M. followed by a memorial service at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Hope Lutheran Church, 10-016 State Route 18, Hamler, Ohio 43524 with Rev. Juli Lejman-Guy officiating. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan has been entrusted with Brenda’s arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Hope Lutheran Church.

