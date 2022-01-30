Robert Singer, Sr. (1931-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Robert Carl Singer, Sr., age 90 years, of Fort Recovery, and formerly of Defiance, passed away, Thursday morning January 27th surrounded by loved ones, in his home.

He was born August 25, 1931 in Ney to Gilbert and Winifred (Meyer) Singer. A 1949 Ney High School graduate, he proudly served his country in the Army from 1952-1953.

He married Betty ((Brunswick) on November 5, 2012, and she survives. Robert owned and operated the Sharpening Place in Defiance and was a cutter grinder at Sauder’s and machinist at the Aro Corporation.

An avid football and baseball fan, he liked playing table tennis and cards. He was an amazing man as he warmed the hearts of those he interacted with.

He had the ability to improve a person’s day and bring a smile to their faces. He was a wonderful family leader and a member of Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in Fort Recovery and the Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his wife, Betty; five sons, Robert (Janet) Singer Jr. of Montpelier, OH, Mark Singer of Osceola, IN, Steven (Sheryl) Singer of Green Cove Springs, Fl, David (Jane) Singer of New Smyrna Beach, FL, and Scott (Jennifer) Singer of South Bend, IN; 6 step-children, Orville (Peg) Jutte Tenino, WA, Dave (Vicky) Jutte, Fort Recovery, OH, Ken Jutte, Fort Recovery, Wayne Jutte, Decatur, IN, Don Jutte, Fort Recovery, Nancy Bonifas, St Henry, OH, and; 30 grandchildren; 62 great-grandchildren; and four sisters, Mary Trenkamp of Ottawa, OH, Sr. Mary Singer O.P. of Adrian, MI, Sheila (Pat) Horney of Columbia City, IN, and Jane (Jim) Niday of Archbold, OH.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, John Singer; a sister, Regina Singer; and a brothers-in-law, Walter Trenkamp, and Kenneth Schuller.

Services will be held on Friday, February 4, with visitation 10:00 to 11:00 am and Mass at 11 AM at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Archbold, OH, with Rev. Stephen Stanbery officiating. Luncheon immediately following and leave for graveside service around 2:00pm in the Evansport Cemetery. Friends may call at Short Funeral Home from 4-7 PM on Thursday, with a Rosary Service at 4:30 PM.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers memorials be given to Quadco Rehabilitation Center in Stryker, Ohio.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Robert C. Singer Sr., please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.