Brian Chittenden (1954-2021)

Brian L. Chittenden, age 67, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away at 3:08 P.M. on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville.

Brian was a 1972 graduate of New Haven High School and a 1974 graduate of Lutheran School of Radiology. He was employed at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers-Bryan as a radiology technician for 37 years and retired from Community Memorial Hospital in Hicksville in September 2021.

Over the years he had several hobbies, including antiques, stock car racing, old cars, riding and driving horses, raising dairy and boer goats, and hunting rabbit, pheasant, duck, goose and deer.

Brian was a volunteer and active member of several organizations, which included Pheasants Forever, Black Swamp Ducks Unlimited, Michindoh Longspurs NWTF, Tri-State Dairy Goat Association, Defiance County Senior Fair Board, and Defiance County 4-H, but also enjoyed volunteering and coaching many events that his children were involved with as they grew up.

Throughout his life, he made many long-term friendships with his hunting buddies and was a mentor to many kids. He found good in every person, touched many lives and will be sadly missed.

Brian L. Chittenden was born on September 4, 1954, in Garrett, Indiana, the son of Donald and Wilma (Godwin) Chittenden. He married Theresa “Terri” Scantlen in 1989 and she survives.

He is also survived by one son, Kevin (Elizabeth) Chittenden, of Wauseon, Ohio; one daughter, Kate (Cory) Jones, of Edgerton, Ohio; two grandchildren, Brody and Zayden Chittenden; and one brother, Darryl (Yvonne) Hill, of Zanesville, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents and his stepmother, Vera.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021, from 12:00-7:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Interment will be private.

The family requests memorial donations to the Defiance County Ag Society for a memorial or the Defiance County Humane Society.

