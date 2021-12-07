Sue Staup (1944-2021)

Sue C. Staup, age 77, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Community Health and Wellness Centers-Bryan following a brief illness.

Sue retired from the sales division of Allied Moulded and later worked in the Walmart pharmacy. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Bryan. Sue loved reading, crafting, cross-stitch and collecting stamps, coins and pins.

Sue was born on September 25, 1944, in Battle Creek, Michigan, the daughter of Douglas Graves and Bette (Jones) Vandenberg.

Sue is survived by her son, Chris (Bonnie) Staup, of Bryan; daughter, Robin Staup, of Bryan; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; her mother, Bette Vandenberg and her sisters, Lori Dykhouse and Leslie Steffee, all of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her father, Douglas Graves and stepfather, Ray Vandenberg.

A memorial service will be held at First Lutheran Church, 701 S Defiance St., Stryker, on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. with Sue’s son, Chris officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M., prior to the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.

The family requests memorial donations to the Parkinson’s Foundation or the Williams County Humane Society. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.