Mark Schenkel (1951-2021)

Mark J. Shenkel, age 70, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 5:47 P.M. on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family. Mark retired from General Motors in Defiance, Ohio.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1971-1975. Mark enjoyed riding motorcycles, hunting and fishing.

Mark J. Shenkel was born on July 27, 1951, in Port Clinton, Ohio, the son of Wade and Collen (Hees) Shenkel. Mark graduated from Defiance High School. He married Suzanne Burk on September 18, 1971, in Defiance and she survives.

He is also survived by his son, Joshua (Charity) Shenkel, of Stryker, Ohio; four grandchildren, Faith, Caleb, Jonah and Josiah; brothers, Bruce (Paula) Shenkel, of Port Clinton, Ohio, and Rick (Sandy) Shenkel, of Colorado; and sister, Alice (Keith) Dill, of Maine. He was preceded in death by his parents.

In accordance with Mark’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.

The family requests memorial donations to Cancer Assistance of Williams County or Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306.