Brian Gunn (1964-2022)

Brian L. Gunn, 58, of Montpelier passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022 at his home. He was born in Montpelier, Ohio on June 14, 1964 to Leland Dean and Darlene Yvonne (Tressler) Gunn.

Brian graduated from North Central High School in 1982. In high school he was active in theater and enjoyed participating in the Williams County Theater.

After high school Brian received his Bachelor’s Degree from Tri State College in information technology.

He is survived by his mother, Darlene Y. Gunn of West Unity, two brothers, Jeff (Mary Beth Smith-Gunn) Gunn of Bryan, Richard (Vanessa) Gunn of Santee, California, six nieces and nephews.

Brian was preceded in death by his father, Leland D. Gunn, three brothers, Dennis, David, and Douglas Gunn; one sister, Susette (Fred) Psurny.

Per his wishes, no service will be held for Brian. At this time the family requests to grieve privately.

You are encouraged to leave a condolence for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com

Memorials may be left in his memory to any animal related charities of the donor’s choice.