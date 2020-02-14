Christianna Bailey (1987-2020)

Christianna Alicia “Aidey” (Vasquez) Bailey, age 32, of Gainesville, Florida, and formerly of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at her home. Aidey enjoyed bible study, having fun and helping others. She loved animals, especially llamas, and fostered dogs for many years.

Christianna Alicia Vasquez was born in Bryan, Ohio, on May 18, 1987, the daughter of Jose and Monica (McAfee) Vasquez. She attended Bryan High School. She married Vicki Bailey on November 16, 2016, in Gainesville, and she survives. She is also survived by her daughter, Katya Vasquez, of Niskayuna, New York; stepchildren, Kacie and Michael Bailey, both of Gainesville; mother, Monica Vasquez, of Bryan; father, Jose Vasquez, of Archbold; brother, Naqui Vasquez, of Waterloo, Indiana; paternal grandmother, Josepha Vasquez, of Uvalde, Texas; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Tivurcio Vasquez; maternal grandparents Joseph and Mary McAfee; aunt, Carol Balazs; and cousin, Zach McAfee.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 10:00-11:00 A.M. and a memorial service will be held immediately following at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.

Memorials are requested to the Williams County Humane Society.