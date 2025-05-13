Bruce Hayes (1942 – 2025)

(Owned Hayes Body Shop In Frontier, MI)

Bruce Hayes, age 82, of Frontier, passed away Sunday, April 27, 2025, at Hillsdale Hospital. He was born on October 1, 1942, in Pioneer, OH to Curtis and Grace (Bennett) Hayes. He married Margaret Kuney on October 23, 1964, and she preceded him in death on February 23, 2023.

Bruce was the former owner of Hayes Body Shop in Frontier where he did auto body repairs along with pinstriping and sign painting. He was also formerly employed for Allied Products in Hillsdale and spent some time as a truck driver. Bruce was a talented artist and enjoyed drawing and spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include two children, Scott (Lisa) Hayes of Pioneer and Barbara (Scott) Dahlstrom of Reading; grandchildren, Seth (Bridget) Jagger, Devin (Harmony) Jagger, Lauren (Nick) Signore, Chelsea Hayes, Makayla (Brendon) Hayes and Zachary Hayes; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Sawdey. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Margaret; and six brothers and three sisters.

A celebration of life for Bruce Hayes will be held on Sunday, May 18, 2025 from 1-4 PM at the Pioneer American Legion in Pioneer, Ohio. Private family interment will take place at Frontier Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Hillsdale County.