Vera Hopkins (1933 – 2025)

FAYETTE – Vera Lucile (Parsell) Hopkins, age 91, of Fayette, passed away Friday, May 9, 2025 at her residence, after a long battle with cancer, under the loving care of her family.

She was born in Jackson Township, Wyandot County, Ohio, to Marion and Mildred (Quail) Parsell, on June 11, 1933.

Vera graduated from Marseilles High School in 1951 and attended Fort Wayne Bible College where she met Earl Hopkins, Jr.

They wed on March 20, 1954, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He preceded her in death on September 26, 2003, after 49 years together.

As a young girl, Vera accepted Jesus as her savior and strove to live for Christ. Along with being a minister’s wife for many years, Vera and Earl served as missionaries for three years in Venezuela as part of New Tribes Mission. Once her children could care for themselves, she worked as a bank teller in Fayette.

In her retirement years, Vera played the accordion for the Sunshine Class at Pettisville Missionary Church. Watching birds – especially hummingbirds – brought Vera much joy. A huge sports fan, Vera often watched tennis, Ohio State Football, and the Detroit Tigers on TV.

She even attended the US Open for Tennis at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City and a World Series game in Detroit to cheer on her Tigers.

Vera is survived by her children, Timothy (Beth) of Fayette, Mark (Carla) of Lakeview, Arkansas, Sara (John) Wright of Nixa, Missouri, Marinel Hopkins of Springfield, Missouri, Ronnalee (Norman) Riley of Tecumseh, Michigan, and Dina (Aaron) Gladieux of Fayette; 17 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Wanda Stout and Estell Bowers; and sisters-in-law, Helen Dunshee, Pauline Sonius, Pat (Ken) McKenzie, Ann (Bill) Keucher, and Virginia (Larry) Schneider.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by seven brothers and two sisters and, their spouses.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at the Fayette Church of the Nazarene, from 10:00 AM until time of the memorial service at 1:00 PM. Pastor John Horning will officiate. Inurnment of remains will be private at West Franklin Cemetery.

Words of comfort to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations in Vera’s memory may be given to Fulton County Senior Center Meals on Wheels Program. The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette is assisting the family with arrangements.