E. Colleen Posey (1933 – 2025)

(Retired Teacher At Bryan City Schools)

E. Colleen Posey, age 92, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 4, 2025, in her home with her daughter by her side.

Colleen was born on April 8, 1933, in Williams County, Ohio, daughter of the late Leon N. and Floye M. (Smith) Schad.

She was a 1951 graduate of Ney High School and continued her education at Defiance College, earning her bachelor’s degree in education in 1984.

On June 27, 1964, she married Lauren R. Posey in Bryan, and together they shared over 56 years of marriage until his passing on May 5, 2021. A devoted educator, Colleen taught 2nd and 3rd grade at Bryan City Schools for more than 17 years before retiring in 1993.

She was an active member of Pulaski United Methodist Church, where she served faithfully in many roles. Throughout the years, Colleen enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing, and playing Scramble and cards with their card club friends. Most of all, Colleen loved spending time with her family.

Surviving is her daughter, Charleen (Curt) Hooser of West Unity; three step-children, Kay Woolace, Linda (Dean) Sullivan, and Doug (Bobbie) Posey, all of Stryker, Ohio; five grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Colleen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lauren; one step-son, Thomas Posey; one granddaughter; four brothers; and two sisters.

Funeral services for E. Colleen Posey will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Monday, November 10, 2025, at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506, with Pastor John MacFarlane officiating. There will not be a formal visitation prior to the start of the funeral service. Burial will follow in Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan.

Memorial contributions can be directed to the Pulaski United Methodist Church – Love Fund or to CHP Hospice.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.