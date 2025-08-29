Caleb Vasquez (1968 – 2025)

(Former Archbold Resident)

Caleb Vasquez, age 57 years, of Columbus, Ohio passed away Tuesday, August 26, 2025 surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born February 10, 1968 in Montpelier, Ohio, the son of Noe Vasquez Sr. and the late Esther Vasquez — both from Mexico. Caleb was a longtime resident of Columbus, Ohio, but lived in Archbold, Ohio and Harlingen, Texas in his early years.

He worked for Lazer Spotting through Anheuser-Busch and before that, was a devoted taxi driver. He enjoyed meeting new people and making connections with his customers- many of whom he became lifelong friends with.

He was a die-hard Ohio State Buckeyes fan and was always happy and making jokes. Caleb lived his life for his kids and his dogs, Poopies and the late Fluffy.

He is survived by his father, Noe Vasquez, Sr.; his children: Jennifer S. Vasquez of Texas, Selena M. Vasquez (Lawrence Tucker), Amber L. Vasquez, Jason C. Vasquez, and Brittany V. Vasquez of Ohio; grandchild, Sophia M. Tucker; siblings: David (Veronica) Vasquez , Noe (Adrianna) Vasquez, Esther Vasquez, Lydia E. Lopez; and nieces/nephews: Lukas, Isabella, Jazlyn, Kate, Emma, Christian, Justin, Leila, Johnelle, L’oreal, Joaquin, Lana; grandnieces: Arabelle and Arielle. Mothers of his children: Elma Vasquez, Jeanette Harlow. He was preceded in death by his mother, Esther Vasquez.

Services will be held on Saturday, August 30th at 10am at Templo Cristiano Assembly of God in Archbold, Ohio with Rev. Samuel Rodriguez officiating. Interment will follow at the Archbold Cemetery.

Short Funeral home has been entrusted with the arrangements.