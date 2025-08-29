David Short (1944 – 2025)

(1962 Graduate Of Archbold High School)

David A. Short, age 80, of Archbold, passed away on August 27, 2025, at the CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice, with his family by his side.

David was born on October 17, 1944, in Wauseon, to the late Freeman and Dorothy (Rychener) Short.

He graduated from Archbold High School in 1962 and immediately entered the work force.

On July 5, 1969, he married the love of his life and best friend, Trudy (Taylor), and they spent 56 years together, having three children, Chad (Greta) Short of Lancaster, PA; Kristi (Scott) Speiser of Chesterland, OH; and Sommer (Matt) Mello of Archbold; grandchildren, Sarah, Savannah, Sami, Meg, Elsie, Isaac, and Edwin. He is also survived by his brother, Richard (Sylvia) Short; brother-in-law, Tom (Jean) Taylor; sister-in-law, Deb (Paul) Markey; and many nieces and nephews.

David started his career working construction for his brother, Richard. This is where he learned his handyman skills, which served him the rest of his life. He spent many years as an over the road truck driver.

David always had a passion for cars, which lead him to open Shade Tree Motors in Stryker. Dave served his country as a member of the United States National Guard.

David enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, especially around the holidays, where Dave would show off his talent of guessing what his gifts were before opening them, and being right every time! On a nice day, you could find Dave sitting on the swing in his backyard with his wife.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jeanette (Fred) Smith; brother, Gerald (Marilyn) Short; sister-in-law, Jeannie Flory; nephew, Kim Short; and niece, Luann Smith.

Visitation for Dave will take place on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at the Archbold Evan Church, from 4pm to 7pm. A memorial service will take place on Friday, September 12, 2025, at the church, at 11am, with Pastor Nathanael Miles officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice or the charity of the family’s choice.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Archbold is honored to serve the Short family.