Dennis J. Ford (1950 – 2026)

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(Former Delta Middle School Principal)

Dennis J. Ford, age 76, of Delta, Ohio, peacefully passed away at his home on Saturday morning, July 4, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family.

Born into a proud military family, Dennis lived a life defined by service, education, and an unwavering devotion to those he loved.

Whether serving his country, guiding students, or simply enjoying time with family around the backyard pool, he made a lasting impact on everyone fortunate enough to know him.

Dennis was born on May 10, 1950, in Port Hueneme, Oxnard, California, to the late Harold and Roselyn (Reissig) Ford.

As the son of a military family, he spent his childhood living throughout the world, including NAS Coronado in California, Naval Base Guam, Chugwater, Wyoming, Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, Illinois, and Yokota Air Base in Japan before his family settled in Delta in 1965 during his sophomore year of high school. He graduated from Delta High School with the Class of 1968.

On August 30, 1969, Dennis married the love of his life, Deborah “Deb” (Neville), beginning a partnership that would span nearly 57 wonderful years.

Shortly after their marriage, Dennis proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War from 1969 to 1973 aboard the aircraft carrier USS Hancock. Following his military service,

Dennis continued his strong work ethic at Champion Spark Plug in Toledo, where he worked from 1968 until the plant relocated in 1990.

Viewing change as an opportunity rather than a setback, Dennis returned to college and earned both his associate’s and bachelor’s degrees from the University of Toledo before completing his master’s degree at Bowling Green State University.

His passion for learning naturally led him to a career in education. Dennis joined Pike-Delta-York Local Schools as a teacher in 1992. His dedication to students, faculty, and the community earned him the position of principal at Delta Middle School in 2002, where he faithfully served until his retirement in 2013.

Throughout his career, Dennis was respected for his leadership, compassion, fairness, and commitment to helping young people succeed. He was a member of St. Caspar Catholic Church in Wauseon, Delta Eagles, and Delta American Legion Post #373.

In his younger years, Dennis was an accomplished competitive swimmer, even earning a spot on the Junior Olympic Team while living in Japan. Outside of his professional life, his greatest joys were much simpler.

He loved preparing meals for those he cared about, tending to his garden, relaxing beside his backyard pool while listening to his favorite music, and creating lasting memories with his wife, children, grandchildren, extended family, and countless friends. His happiest moments were spent surrounded by the people he loved most.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jim and Mike Ford; sisters, Catherine Ford and Teresa Gravengaard; brother-in-law, Barry Gravengaard; and sister-in-law, Barbara Ford.

Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 57 years, Deb Ford of Delta; daughter, Dana (Brian) Lesiak of Madison, Alabama; son, Doug (Alicia) Ford of Delta; treasured grandchildren, Ella, Brison, Danica, Logan, Kira, and Breccan, who brought immeasurable joy to his life; brothers, Harold (Karen) Ford, David (Sue Yeager) Ford, and Kevin (Lori) Ford; sisters, Patricia (Thomas) Patterson and Mary (Edward) Westerman; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends.

Visitation for Dennis will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109 in Delta, where a Rosary service will begin at 7:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, at St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 North Shoop Avenue, Wauseon, with Father Todd Dominique officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta with military honors presented by the Fulton County Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the “Coach Cory’s Backpack Buddy” Program to benefit Delta students. Checks may be made payable to Pike-Delta-York Schools, 504 Fernwood Avenue, Delta, Ohio 43515, in Dennis’s memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.