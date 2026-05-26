Manuel “Pete” Lopez (1942 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

Manuel “Pete” Lopez, age 83, of Wauseon, passed away at Ayden of Wauseon on May 24, 2026. Pete was a respiratory therapist for 42 years.

Pete was born on Dec. 4, 1942, in Elsa, Texas, to the late Pedro and Guadalupe (Salinas) Lopez.

Pete graduated from Pettisville High School, where he was an exceptional golfer. The love of golf followed Pete his entire life, and he played in many leagues and tournaments throughout the years.

Surviving Pete is his daughter, Gina Lopez of Las Vegas; daughter, Bianca Lopez of Las Vegas; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Mike Lopez of Wauseon; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Martin Lopez; and sister, Maria Tijerina.

Services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Lopez family.