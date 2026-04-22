Carl “Jake” Olmstead (1936 – 2026)

(Collector Of Vintage Tractors)

Carl J. “Jake” Olmstead, age 90, of Wauseon, passed away on Sunday evening, April 19, 2026 at CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice.

Jake was born on March 30, 1936 to Carl F. and Nina A. (Bell) Olmstead in Fulton County. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1956 and served in Camp Pendleton, CA and was honorably discharged in 1958.

While in the USMC he worked with the Crash Crew, where he provided specialized emergency response to aircraft emergencies, fires, and rescue operations at military airfields and forward operating bases.

On March 24, 1962, Jake would marry Jane Tuckerman, together they celebrated 64 years. They had two sons, Mark and Mike, whom they were very proud of. Jake and Jane spent many years vacationing at Devils Lake, and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Jake enjoyed coon and fox hunting for many years, he collected old vintage tractors and displayed them proudly at the NTA and Fulton County Fair, often letting his grandsons drive them in the local parades.

He became a proud grandpa to Wes and Cody who were loved dearly. Jake worked many years as a talented carpenter and then later worked at Sauder Woodworking, retiring in 2000.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife Jane Olmstead; sons, Mark Olmstead of Pettisville, Ohio and Mike (Tammy) of Beaufort, South Carolina; grandsons, Wes (Sarah) Olmstead of Georgia and Cody (Joscelynne) Olmstead of Texas; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Evelyn, Eleanor and Jensyn; sister, Twila Helberg; sister in law, Marjorie Olmstead and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ken; sisters, Arlene Onweller, Audrey Smith, Pauline Johnston, Phyllis Onweller, Kathryn Olmstead and Liz Neuenschwander.

The family will receive guests on Saturday, June 20, 2026 from 10 a.m. to noon at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, 219 S. Fulton St., Wauseon, Ohio with a Memorial Service beginning at noon in the funeral home. Pastor Jim Mann will officiate. Committal Services will follow in Winameg Cemetery. Military Honors provided by the Fulton County Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, please consider the Fulton County Humane Society for Memorial Contributions.

Jake’s family would like to specially thank the nurses and staff at CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice for the loving care they provided.

To leave a special message for Jake’s family please visit, www.grisierfh.com and click on the Tribute Wall.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is honored to serve the Olmstead Family.