Edwin “Huck” Zimmerman (1947 – 2026)

(Graduate Of Edgerton High School)

Edwin W. “Huck” Zimmerman, age 78, of Edgerton passed away, Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Parkview Care Center in Edgerton.

Huck retired from Fleetwood and later worked part-time at Airway. He was an avid sports fan, both baseball and football, especially the Ohio State Buckeyes.

He loved watching racing and going to the track to watch races. He attended Life Changing Church when he was able.

Edwin was born on October 3, 1947, in Bryan, OH, the son of Raymond and Marie (Chandler) Zimmerman. He graduated from Edgerton High School.

Huck is survived by his sister, Ida (Darl) Cook; brother, Robert “Zip” (Martha) Zimmerman; half brother, Jerry Zimmerman and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Russell and Steve Zimmerman.

Huck will be laid to rest privately at Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton. Krill Funeral Service, 860 W. Mulberry, Bryan, OH has been entrusted with Huck’s services.

Condolences may be sent to and the online register signed at www.krillfuneralservice.com.