Thomas Smith (1937 – 2025)

Thomas Dale Smith, 88, of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away on June 12, 2025. Born on February 6, 1937, in Wauseon, Tom lived a full and fiercely independent life that left an indelible mark on those who knew and loved him.

A proud graduate of Wauseon High School, Tom went on to serve his country in the United States Navy from November 1955 to August 1957 after completing training at N.T.C. Great Lakes.

His time in the Navy helped shape his strong sense of duty and discipline—qualities that remained with him throughout his life.

He was a devoted husband to LaDonna Ann Smith and a proud father to Robin Smith, Heath Smith, and Shawn (John) Frandsen. His legacy continues through his grandchildren: Erica (Nick) Lynn, Dane (Michelle) Frandsen, Trace (Paige) Frandsen, and Kalin (Aaron) Curry; and great-grandchildren: Parker and Beckett Lynn, Änders and Otto Frandsen, Archer Curry and Clementine Frandsen. Tom is also survived by his siblings Carol Sue Schmitz (Roger) and Robert Smith, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Margaret Smith; grandparents Aaron and Jenny Smith, Otto and Cora Leininger; and brothers James (Jim) Smith and Jerry Smith.

Tom’s hobbies were as colorful and unique as he was. He had a passion for hunting—especially woodchucks and coyotes—though raccoons were off-limits thanks to LaDonna’s fondness for them.

Golfing brought him joy when he was still able to play—just ask about his whistle! He spent countless hours trailering his prized Bobcat behind his dump truck for concrete work around the county with Robin by his side. Their dynamic often brought to mind the adventures of Indiana Jones or the heartfelt storytelling of Big Fish.

Tom was a lifelong member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Wauseon. His faith was a guiding force in his life, and he served as a Deacon for many years.

One of his favorite traditions was helping prepare the Easter Sunrise Service breakfast—his scrambled eggs were legendary.

Tom lived by the principle of WWJD (What Would Jesus Do), though his family often found themselves gently reminding him of it during moments when his fiery personality took center stage.

He found peace tinkering in his barn, traveling with close friends, snow-birding in Arizona, driving through the countryside with LaDonna and Heath, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

But above all else, poker was Tom’s sanctuary. It offered him solace from life’s burdens—a place where he could focus solely on the cards in front of him. He cherished the friendships he built at the table and found strength in those connections.

Despite—or perhaps because of—his gruff exterior, Tom was unforgettable. His wardrobe consisted almost exclusively of OshKosh, Carhartt, and Dickies.

He had no patience for poor service or idle chatter. Negotiation wasn’t in his vocabulary; stubbornness was practically a virtue.

And while social graces may not have been his strong suit—his colorful language could rival any sailor’s—he was deeply loved by those who saw beyond the rough edges to the loyal heart beneath.

Tom was a proud member of the Wauseon American Legion Post #265, Wauseon Elks Lodge, Fulton County Sportsman’s Club, VFW Legion and Ohio Carpenter’s Union. These affiliations reflected his commitment to community service and camaraderie.

In the end, Tom laid down his Royal Flush—the final hand—and walked pain-free into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior. He leaves behind a family who loved him deeply through every exasperating moment and every cherished memory.

May his memory bring comfort to all who knew him—and may we always keep our coffee cups full in his honor.

A visitation will be held at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), on Tuesday June 17, 2025 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held on June 18, 2025 at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Michael Doerr officiating. Interment will be held at Wauseon Union Cemetery immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in any amount to First Christian Church, Wauseon, Ohio.

