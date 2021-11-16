Carol Merillat (1947-2021)

Carol J. Merillat, age 73, of Wauseon passed away November 14, 2021, at Swanton Valley Health Care. She was born on December 6, 1947 in Bryan, Ohio, to the late Donald and Eldeen (Snyder) Merillat.

Carol was a Wauseon High School Class of 1965 graduate, and later graduated with an Associates of Medical Recordkeeping from Northwest State Community College.

Carol worked many jobs throughout her life including with First Federal Bank, Globe Weiss, Rite Aid, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, and Bryan Hospital.

She was a member of the St. Caspar Catholic Parish. Carol enjoyed gardening and baking. She also loved Detroit Tigers baseball and always had her radio tuned to WJR.

Carol is survived by her sister, Wanda Whetstone; nephew, Dow (Shelly) Whetstone; niece, Andrea (Jim) Bauer; and great nephews, Joshua Whetstone, Jackson Bauer, and Evan Bauer. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

Visitation for Carol will take place on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home from 4pm – 6pm. Visitation will resume on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 10am at the funeral home. A Catholic Prayer Service will take place at 11am at the funeral home, with Father Jeff Sikorski officiating. A committal service will follow at 1pm at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Edgerton, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the St. Caspar Church.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon is honored to serve the Merillat family.