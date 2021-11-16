Dale Gardner (1936-2021)

Dale Robert Gardner, age 84, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, November 15, 2021, at the home of his son. He was born in Erie County, Ohio, on December 2, 1936, to the late Clarence and Edna (Springer) Gardner.

Dale was proud to have served in the United States Marine Corps from 1954-1958. Dale enjoyed history, militaria, and spending time with his family.

He lived and worked most of his life in and around Bellevue, Ohio, where he worked for Norfolk and Western Railway. Once Dale retired, he moved to Bryan, Ohio, to be near his family.

Dale is survived by his son, Nathan (Janice) Gardner, of Bryan, Ohio; two stepdaughters, Terri (Mike) Nicholson and Heather (Duke) Pothier, both of Oregon; two grandchildren, Daniel (Cora) Gardner, of Bryan, Ohio, and Cody (Kylie) Gardner, of Cincinnati, Ohio; six great-grandchildren; and one brother, George A. Gardner, of Bellevue, Ohio.

Dale was preceded in death by his ex-wife, Karen E. Gardner (Martin); two brothers, Wayne W. Gardner and Harold E. Gardner; and one sister, Loretta Gardner.

A memorial gathering of family will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be considered to Dale’s favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or a charity of the donor’s choice.