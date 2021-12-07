Carol Wasnich (1944-2021)

Carol Wasnich, 77, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan. Carol was born January 4, 1944, in Bowling Green, Ohio, the daughter of the late Emery G. and Inez L. (Abbott) Hyatt.

Carol graduated from Anthony Wayne School. She married Jerry L. Wasnich on September 25, 1971, in Liberty Center, Ohio and he preceded her in death. Carol was a wonderful caregiver for her husband for 35 years.

She was a great wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Carol worked at Sauder Woodworking, Archbold, Ohio. She attended the Victory Barn Church in Edgerton, Ohio. In her free time, Carol loved gardening and traveling.

Surviving is her son, Michael (Amy) Wasnich of Largo, Florida; two grandchildren, Jacob, and Joshua Wasnich; three sisters, Darlene R. Wieber, Sherry Hawkins, Debbie Harrison; four brother, Donald Hyatt, Rick Hyatt, Terry Hyatt, Danny Hyatt.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry; sister, Patricia Gentry; brother Dallas Hyatt.

To honor Carol’s wishes there will be no visitation or services held at this time. Interment will take place in Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan.

Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Memorials can be me to Victory Barn Church, 05256 State Route 49, Edgerton, Ohio 43517.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com

