Max Nichols (1929-2021)

Mr. Max Elton Nichols of Osseo, Michigan, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, in Defiance, Ohio.

He was born on March 26, 1929, in Osseo, Michigan, the son of Rolan John and Mary Pearl (Michel) Nichols. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary E. Nichols, whom he married on Oct. 3, 1952.

He is also survived by six children, Marlin (Kimberly) Nichols of Lakeland, Florida, Timothy Nichols of Osseo, Michigan, Sharalyn (James) Watters of Waldron, Michigan, Arlene (Lonnie “Duane”) Yaney of Winchester, Indiana, Louise (Daniel) Martin of Sheridan, Indiana, and Stephen Nichols of Hillsdale, Michigan; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Dean Nichols, Dan Nichols and Don Nichols; two sisters, Martha Lee and Ruth Mary Johnson; and one nephew, Alan Max Johnson.

Mr. Nichols was a member of Bird Lake Wesleyan Missionary Church, where he served on the board, and he also served on the board at Bird Lake Bible School.

He worked at Gray and White Chevrolet and Olds in Hillsdale, Bowman’s Dairy in West Unity, Ohio, and for 22 years he worked at Challenge-Cook Bros. in Bryan, Ohio, and he retired from Anderson-Vreeland in Bryan, Ohio.

He served his country in the United States Army, entering the service in June of 1947, promoted to corporal in 1949 and then honorably discharged on June 7, 1950.

Mr. Nichols was a selfless man and he could fix anything that needed repair. He had a servant’s heart and was always willing to help anyone who was in need. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

A funeral service to honor the life of Mr. Max Elton Nichols will be held at Bird Lake Wesleyan Missionary Church, 7228 Bird Lake Road S, Osseo, MI 49266, on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, beginning at 1 p.m., with Pastor Rick Maloyed officiating. Interment will take place in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Jefferson Township. The family will receive friends for visitation at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday. They will also receive friends on Thursday, at the church, from noon until the time of the service.

Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to Bird Lake Bible School.